GERMANY (CNN) – A German pastry chef is in hot water after accidentally drugging a group of funeral mourners.

Thirteen guests fell ill after eating a cake laced with hash– a potent drug made from cannabis.

The incident took place at a restaurant in Rostock, Germany which was hosting a reception after a memorial service, several went to the emergency room.

One was taken away in an ambulance.

The 18-year old baker had actually created the cake with another event in mind.