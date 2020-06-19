More U.S. workers getting Juneteenth off as awareness grows

NEW YORK (AP) – A unprecedented number of U.S. companies are giving employees off for Juneteenth this year.
The trend has been inspired in large part by the Black Lives Matters protests and has raised hopes that the day commemorating the end of slavery could someday become a true national celebration.
The momentum could hinge, however, on whether the federal government joins in the movement.
The date June 19th is not a federal holiday, and many non-black Americans have only recently become aware of the day.
