Mom guilty after baby dies drinking fentanyl in sippy cup
PITTSBURGH (AP/WFLA) - A Pittsburgh woman has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of her toddler daughter that authorities said was due to the narcotic fentanyl found in the child's pink sippy cup.
Allegheny County jurors convicted 23-year-old Jhenea Pratt on the two charges Tuesday in the death of 17-month-old Charlette Napper-Talley. But the panel, which began deliberations Monday, rejected convicting her of first- or third-degree murder.
Emergency responders found the toddler not breathing in April 2018, and authorities in Allegheny County said a lethal amount of fentanyl was found in her blood. They said Pratt told them she had "no clue" how the drug ended up in the beverage.
Assistant District Attorney Diana Page argued that Pratt wanted to get rid of her child so she could smoke marijuana, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Pratt wanted to "sit back, relax and smoke marijuana," Page said. "That baby was getting in the way of her enjoying her pastime."
Defense attorney Brandon Herring said his client "has always maintained that she would never intentionally hurt" her child.
Previous
Walmart making over employee uniforms
Next
"American Idol" auditions in GA & SC
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Governor Brian Kemp OKs the rural broadband bill, but the 41 EMCS are asking for patience
- Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing
- Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation
- Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes