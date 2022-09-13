YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.

Lynelle Kinnie, 30, was taken into custody by Liberty police and transferred to Youngstown police. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Kinnie was wanted for an Aug. 21 incident at her Tyrell Avenue apartment after police were summoned by paramedics treating a 1-year-old child for a reaction to illegal drugs. Reports said an 8-year-old child told police the younger child had ingested marijuana.

Police checked Kinnie’s room and found a marijuana cigar on a table. Reports said the older child told police their sibling smoked the cigar before they got sick.

Police also found a 9mm handgun and a magazine of ammunition on the table, reports said. Reports noted the gun was easily accessible to the children.