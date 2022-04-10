LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) held its national championships in Lancaster County between April 8 and April 10.

48 colleges around the country compete to become the national champions of the American Mock Trial Association. Judging the competition included many people from the Lancaster area, such as The District Attorney of Lancaster County Heather Adams. Also presiding is Hon. Lawrence Stengel (Ret.) Former Chief Judge for the United States for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“Lawyers help solve the grand challenges that we face as a society—from health care to social

justice, to the technologies that propel us forward—and the past two years have demonstrated

this need more than ever.” Dean and Professor of Law for the University of New Hampshire Megan Carpenter said.

“Lawyers are problem-solvers, and they help people in crisis. Over half of AMTA’s alumni apply to law school. This means that at least 250 future law students are competing in this tournament,” she added.

Last year’s winner was the University of Maryland and the runner-up was Yale University. The tournament has been held since 1985.



