MN: 9-year-old runs 10k by accident and wins

(CNN) – A 9-year-old in Minnesota accidentally ran a 10k race over the weekend…and won!

“When I start out running, I usually start out slow.”

Kade Lovell actually ran his first 1k race when he was just 18-months-old.

So it should come as no surprise that the 9-year-old has a strategy for every race he runs.

But on Saturday, that strategy was left in the dust.

“Then I did like, at the end where you had to turn around there’s a 10k sign, I was like, this is not a 5k. Once I turned around I was like, my mom is going to yell at me.”

While running the St. Francis Franny Flyer, Kade went the wrong way but ended up with the right result.

Instead of turning onto the 5k route, he doubled his distance by mistakenly running straight ahead onto the 10k route which is 6.2 miles.

For Kade’s mom, it was a different kind of race…a race of emotion. It took her from a normal start to a frantic finish.

She was waiting for him to finish the 5k but he never showed, even as racers Kade normally finishes ahead of kept passing by.

“Ok, I should be seeing him by now, but I don’t,” says Heather Lovell. “I have to run up to the finish line and i’m freaking out, I’m crying. my son is nowhere to be found! We have to go find him!”

That’s when she got word that people had spotted a boy on the 10k course, and he was doing really well.

So well in fact, that at the finish line, Kade found out he got first not just in his age group, but first place overall.

“I go from freaking out, to mad, to excited, to happy for him. It was like an emotional roller coaster in a 10-minute span.”

“Surprised. I was like what? I have a 10k medal. I won on accident.”

Kade finished the six-point-two mile race in just over 48 minutes.

The average of the top 10 finishers was 38 years old.

Kade is no stranger to running, he trains about three days a week, and plans on competing in Junior Olympics races this winter.