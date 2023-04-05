DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri has caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people.
Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Wednesday.
He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths,” but he didn’t say how many or precisely where they occurred.
He said a search and rescue operation is underway that involves multiple agencies.
Crews are having to use chainsaws to cutback trees and brush to reach homes.
The tornado was part of a powerful weather system moving through the Midwest and South.