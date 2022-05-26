MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice.

Floyd’s brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as “George Perry Floyd Square” on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.

Community members bow their heads in a moment of silence during a vigil at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

One man who visited the intersection earlier Wednesday, 32-year-old Colten Muth, said he wanted to pay homage to Floyd “because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”

Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd’s dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner, walking to the convenience store there many times as a kid.

Paris Stevens, cousin of George Floyd, left, embraces Angela Harrelson, Floyd's aunt, at George Floyd Square Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Angela Harrelson, aunt of George Floyd, arrives at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Maude McQuarrie, left, and Amber Martin lay flowers by George Floyd's gravestone at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Angela Harrelson, aunt of George Floyd, reacts after the unveiling of a George Perry Floyd sign Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

“That could’ve been me facedown in the pavement,” he said. “It shook me to the point like even where I was living I had a sense of fear just walking around my own neighborhood.”

On Wednesday in Washington, with Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on policing to mark the second anniversary.