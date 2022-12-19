GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan couple were driving through a snowstorm over the weekend when the now mother-of-four realized her unborn baby wasn’t going to wait until they reached the hospital.

Danielle and Ryan Gill were driving to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on Saturday night when their son, Hayes, arrived. Ryan had called 911, but Hayes wasn’t willing to wait.

The birth happened so quickly that Danielle delivered the baby herself as they were pulling the car over a short distance from the hospital.

“I just pulled him out and put him up on my chest and at that point Ryan had the vehicle stopped,” Danielle told Nexstar’s WOOD.

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill) Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (WOOD)

“She basically said, ‘You know baby is coming now,’ and so at that point, I called 911 and I was talking to dispatch and during that time she was basically delivering the baby and it was, I mean it was a matter of 45 seconds to a minute between the time she said, ‘We’re not going to make it,’ to the time baby was here,” Ryan recounted. “By the time I got out of the car and ran around to the passenger side she was holding him and so we grabbed the towel from the back seat, wrapped him up.”

The snowstorm hitting the Grand Rapids area Saturday made travel more difficult, and the couple said their car struggled to get up a hill on the way to the hospital.

Hayes is their fourth son, which the mother said also made a difference.

“Had it been my first and not knowing from previous deliveries, I would have been so much more of a wreck then what I was,” Danielle said.

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm.

When they arrived at the hospital, staff had everything ready to take care of the mother and baby.

“There were three nurses waiting there for us with a bed and I basically pulled in, ran over, opened the door. We transferred her right onto a bed and then basically went right upstairs from there,” Ryan explained.

The couple is grateful Hayes was healthy and say he came into the world with a story that was even rare for the staff at the hospital.

“The nurse that received us there was surprised. It’s not something that they see every day. I think they mentioned that it happens maybe once a month where a baby is born outside of a hospital but rarely in transit,” Ryan said.