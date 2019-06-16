Michigan teen burned in YouTube challenge warns others

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CNN Newsource) – A Michigan teen is warning others about the dangers of a YouTube challenge. It’s one she knows well — because it put her in the hospital for months.

“I just didn’t believe that it happened,” said Brandi Sholar, the 13-year-old’s mother.

When Miyah Landers’ body went up in flames, she ran for help.

“As I’m getting out of the bed, she runs past our bedroom on fire from her knees to her hair,” Sholar said.

Sholar says she was in a panic as she extinguished the flames.

“I was scared. I was terrified that I was about to lose my daughter. It was so much fire and all she was doing was crying.”

Landers spent two months bed-bound in a hospital in a body suit of bandages.

Nearly a year later, the teen is speaking out about the horrifying experience and what happened.

Landers said she and a couple of friends decided to mimic the fire challenge they saw on YouTube. It’s a disturbing challenge in which a person uses a flammable liquid to light themselves on fire, typically with water nearby.

Landers said a friend tried it and accidentally set her on fire.

“Don’t do it because it’s not worth it. It’s just not worth it.”

She now wants to advocate on behalf of burn survivors. She started a clothing line and is in the process of putting together care packages with inspirational messages to share with other burn victims at local hospitals.

“I feel obligated to. I’ve been through it so I feel a need, as if I have to help,” Landers said.

It’s been almost a year since half of her body was burned but she’s finally back to doing the things she loves, like playing sports and styling hair.