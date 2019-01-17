Michelle Obama's "Becoming" breaks Amazon record

Chicago, IL (WJBF) - Michelle Obama's book "Becoming" is breaking more records. It now has the longest run in Amazon's top spot since "Fifty Shades of Grey" in 2012.

The memoir of the former first lady wnet on sale in November. It is still number one on Amazon's constantly updated silt of best-selling books.

Company data shows no political publication or publc figure's memoir has ranked number one for as long as "Becoming".