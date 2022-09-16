SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Nexstar Georgia Senatorial Debate with candidates incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Hershel Walker (R) will have availability for media representatives during the live event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

If you would like to receive media credentials to enter, please fill out the following form.

We ask you to please limit the number of credentials for your organization to two.

If there are any questions, please call 704-944-3372 or email tlowderlawrence@nexstar.tv. The deadline for media R.S.V.P. is Friday, Oct. 7 by 9 p.m.

Media Credentials Application