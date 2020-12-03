McDuffie County Schools transition to face to face learning five days a week

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System has decided to expand in person learning for PK-12th grade to five days a week starting at the beginning of the semester on January 5, 2021. A learn from home option will still be available for the second semester.

McDuffie County schools will accept instructional model requests for the second semester from December 7th-10th. Parents may request to change from learn at home to face to face learning or vise versa.

If you want to request a change, please contact your school’s assistant principal. Contact information is listed below.

The commitment to the Learn from Home model if for nine weeks for PK-8, ending on March 10, 2021 and one semester for grades 9-12 ending on May 21, 2021. Instructional model changes cannot be made during these time commitments.

When you request a change, please be prepared to communicate our student’s transportation method and whether or not technology is needed.

The McDuffie County School System will re-evaluate public health data on January 19, 2021 to determine if the district can continue with face to face instruction five days a week. If changes are necessary before January 19th, parents will be notified.

