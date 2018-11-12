Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dead at 95

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJBF) - Stan Lee, the creator behind many Marvel Comics characters, has died at 95.

According to TMZ, as well as The Hollywood Reporter, Lee was transported from his Hollywood Hills home Monday morning and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lee, born Stanley Martin Lieber, started at Marvel Comics (then known as Timely Comics) in 1939 as an assistant. He became editor-in-chief in '41 at the age of 19. He stayed in that role until 1972 when he became publisher.

In the 1960's he, along with Jack Kirby, created a number of now legendary comic book characters beginning with The Fantastic Four and later Spider Man, Black Panther, the X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and many more.

For decades, Lee was the face of Marvel Comics, often appearing in many different forms of media, such as his much loved cameos in recent Marvel movies.

He is survived by his daughter, Joan Cecilia