COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired during a home eviction Thursday morning in Cowpens.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Santee Street in Cowpens in reference to an eviction where shots have been fired

Civil units were conducting an eviction on a subject, and everything seemed to be going smoothly.

The man told them he needed to go inside and get his cell phone.

Once he was inside, units heard shots being fired. Two sounded muffled as if they were in the house and then three that sounded outside, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the deputies did not return fire but took cover.

Deputies secured a perimeter around the house and the SWAT team began negotiating.

Once deputies entered the house, they discovered the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound but was still conscious.

Deputies said the man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Wright said no deputies or maintenance men serving the eviction were injured.