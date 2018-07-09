Man dies in industrial accident at Walt Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WFTV) - ABC affiliate WFTV has learned that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly industrial accident on Walt Disney World property.

Someone called 911 around 9:18 a.m. Monday about a man in his late 30s who was unconscious and not responsive.

The call for help was from 1153 Century Drive, which is near Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

The man, identified by deputies as Juan Alberto Ojeda, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

"All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members," said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort in a statement to WFTV. "This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and are working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened."

The investigation is active and ongoing, deputies said