HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after one of the largest seizures of suspected Fentanyl in Haywood County’s history.

Deputies said that they were conducting an investigation that resulted in the pursuit and arrest of Scottie Lee Parham, 30, of Asheville on Friday night around 10:55 p.m.

Deputies seized the following:

497.2 grams of methamphetamine

299.5 grams of suspected fentanyl

Glock handgun

Parham was charged with the following:

felony flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle

trafficking in methamphetamine

trafficking opium or heroin (suspected fentanyl)

•possession of a firearm by a felon

Parham is being held on a $2,550,000 bond in the Haywood County detention facility.

“There is no way to estimate the number of lives that keeping this amount of suspected fentanyl from reaching our county has saved. I would like to personally thank the District Attorney’s office for their support and the Haywood County narcotics and patrol divisions for their diligence and professionalism. If you haven’t heard me before, hear me now. If you buy, sell, or transport illegal drugs, your freedom to operate in Haywood County is over. We will find you, charge you, and ensure that you spend as much time behind bars as possible. That’s a promise,” says Sheriff Wilkes.