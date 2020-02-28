Lowered adoption fees at Augusta Animal Services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services is lowering adoption fees to $10 until March 1st.

The shelter will be open Friday from 11:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M., and Saturday from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 A.M.. Augusta animal services is located at 4164 Mack Lane.

They will also hold an adoption event at PetSmart on Friday from 11:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M., Saturday from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M., and Sunday from 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped, and dogs have been tested for heartworms.

If you have any questions, you can reach Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.

Come out and add a new furbaby to your family!