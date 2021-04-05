Local realtors reflect on importance of fair housing month

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968 to prevent housing discrimination.

Today, more than 50 years later, local realtors said it helps to provide equal opportunities for buyers and renters.

“The world is your oyster as they would say. You have the right to purchase where you want and how much you want. At the end of the day you are approved by a financial institution and qualified for a certain dollar amount so we should be showing you all the homes that fit within your range,” realtor Stewart Brooks said.

Each April, fair housing organizations and realtors across the country raise Americans’ awareness of their fair housing rights.

” I think its really important to recognize that and make sure that we have systems in place to make sure that anyone can own a home,” Realty One Group Visionaries managing broker Charissa Jones said.

In the past year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD received more than 7,000 discrimination complaints — the highest number of complaints were based on race and disability.

That’s why some realtors like Jones say educating people on their rights and highlighting the importance of ending housing discrimination is so important.

” I think its important because if it wasn’t for these practices there are a lot of homeowners who would not have the ability to be homeowners. Its just not right to discriminate against someone because of anything. If I qualify then I have the right to be a homeowner in whichever neighborhood I choose.”