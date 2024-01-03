AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- A mural fest is coming to Augusta. It will give local artists a chance to showcase their talents.

For the first time ever murals will line the walls leading up to 5th street bridge. It will be a big display, and feature plenty of artwork for the public to see.

“So we are looking for up to 47 artists to create murals that are like three by ten three by twenty just how ever many we can get” said Heather Dunaway, Greater Augusta Arts Council gallery director.

The Great Augusta Arts council will be adding a special touch to the 5th street bridge. A touch that will give artists the opportunity to paint murals on parts of the bridge.

“The walls that kind of lead up to the fifth street bridge coming from broad so they’re little three-foot-tall walls and we’re giving them 10 to 20 feet of that or 40 feet depending, so it’ll be very easy to access for them to paint they want need scaffolding and stuff like that” said Dunaway.

The Council also wants to bring awareness to the arts and culture throughout Augusta

“This has been a two year in the making project we’ve been getting authorization from the city looking funding with Porter Fleming we just got a really big grant to put this together and we just really want to make Augusta a public art destination”

Art project is open to anyone, and artists will receive a big prize at the end.

“It is an open call it’s nationwide actually, but you get extra points if you’re a local artist there is a stipend of a thousand to four thousand dollars depending on what you’re applying for, and the application is on augustaartscouncil.com“

Artists will start painting the murals in April.