COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony will begin Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Murdaugh was emotional during Wednesday’s opening statements, breaking down in tears multiple times as the prosecution and defense emphasized the gruesome nature of the murders. He was joined by several members of his family — including his son, Buster — who sat behind him during the trial.

Thursday’s proceedings are set to begin with testimony from a first responder who was on scene the night of the murders. Prosecution is expected to play the body camera footage from that night in full.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

10:08 a.m. – Defense plays portions of Greene’s body camera footage from the night of the murders.

Greene said that Paul was lying in a pool of blood and there was a significant amount of water around him. Greene said that he did not think the water could have been caused by rain.

Video then showed Greene meeting with Murdaugh for the first time. Murdaugh sounds distraught and begins telling Greene about the boat crash and threats he said the family had been receiving. Murdaugh asks Greene to check the bodies for signs of life.

Murdaugh tells Greene the firearm he has was loaded and that he might want to unload it. He says he doesn’t think there are any more firearms around or in his truck, but he isn’t sure.

Murdaugh again asks Greene “they are dead, aren’t they.” Greene said Murdaugh was on the phone with someone pacing around. Murdaugh later tells Greene he’s talking to his brother.

Greene said that he did not see any blood on Murdaugh.

Greene asks Murdaugh the last time he was here or talked to Maggie and Paul. Murdaugh says earlier, he is not sure the exact time, but probably about 45 minutes before he left to go to his mother’s house.

Greene noted several sets of tire tracks, which he found strange because Murdaugh said that he drove up, drove back to the house once, then returned. Greene questions Murdaugh about the tire tracks and Murdaugh says ony two sets are his.

9:47 a.m. – The state calls Sergeant Daniel Greene of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to the stand. Greene is sworn in.

In June of 2021, Greene was a nightshift road patrol supervisor. He described the nature of the role, which he said was mostly supervising other officers and responding to calls with them that require more than one officer.

Greene said that they got a call on the evening of June 7, 2021, for a double shooting at the Murdaugh property. They responded as quickly as possible but said it still took him about 20 minutes to arrive. Once he was nearby, he said he had difficulty finding the home because it was dark and rural.

Greene was the first on scene, but said a responder from Colleton County Fire Rescue got there about the same time.

He said that his first orders of business were securing the scene (ensuring there were no additional threats), preserving evidence, and waiting for investigators.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Greene if he was worried that the shooter, someone other than Murdaugh, may still be out there. “He had already been there for quite a while, whenever he called, it seemed like he had discovered them like that, and that he was the only one there,” Greene said of Murdaugh.

He said he approached and saw Murdaugh standing in the driveway, Paul was lying near the dog kennels lying in a large pool of blood, and Maggie was nearby also lying in a large pool of blood. Greene said it was clear the victims were dead.

Greene said Murdaugh’s immediate reaction was to tell him about the boating accident.

Murdaugh told Greene that he had a shotgun because he was afraid the killer was stil there. Greene said Murdaugh was emtional (but that he did not see him crying), so he secured the shotgun in his truck.

9:45 a.m. – The jury is seated.

9:30 a.m. – Murdaugh is sitting in court surrounded by members of his family, including his son Buster.