In prime-time address, Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted for 30 days

President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(ABC NEWS) – President Donald Trump announced a travel ban from Europe to the United States in an effort to protect the health and well-being of Americans amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said in a prime-time address to the nation on Wednesday.

The president spoke from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. and said in advance that he would address both the health-related and economic aspects of the administration’s response the growing health crisis.