LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

CLICK HERE if you are watching in our app

It’s an historic day on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Congress holds its first public impeachment hearing in the ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump.

And to keep you informed, Host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan will be joined by political analysts and politicians throughout the day to answer your questions and discuss what’s happening in the hearings.

Democrats are accusing Trump of trading military aid to the Ukraine for their help in investigating his political rival Joe Biden. Republicans are denouncing the impeachment inquiry as an effort to undo the results of the 2016 election.

So, how will this week’s hearings work?

Two witnesses will testify: U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent. Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses.

All other committee members will get 5 minutes each to do the same.

Americans haven’t seen public impeachment hearings since the Clinton era, and the House has only impeached two presidents in the nation’s history.

Our impeachment hearings coverage will continue until after the proceedings today and again on Friday.