First lady to deliver remarks at Savannah COVID vaccine clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First lady Jill Biden is visiting Savannah Thursday to encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a native of the Hostess City, and Mayor Van Johnson greeted her at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport’s National Guard Thursday afternoon.

The group visited the Coastal Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Alfred E. Beach High School.

“We’re honored to welcome the first lady to Savannah,” stated Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager Tammi Brown. “Our health department has given more than 67,000 vaccinations, but a majority of adults in Chatham County are still unvaccinated and at risk. We aren’t at the finish line yet, so we appreciate her support.”

Biden met with one patient who was getting his shot. She offered to speak with other members of his family who might be hesitant to do the same.

“I’m here for a little while. I’m happy to call,” Biden said.

She also spoke with two students, ages 15 and 18, who received their vaccination. They told her most of their friends had been vaccinated as well.

“That’s good to hear,” said Biden. “That’s why we came to Savannah, to try to get more people vaccinated.”

Following the tour, Biden will deliver remarks at the high school, along with Warnock and Johnson, addressing those who still need protection against the virus.

The country failed to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of adults in America partially vaccinated by July 4.

He has said the country will move to community vaccination efforts with help from local pharmacies and family physicians.

The first lady most recently visited the Hostess City in October 2020 to campaign for her husband.

After her Savannah visit Thursday, Biden, an English professor, will be traveling to Florida to visit the finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.