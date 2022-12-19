The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its final public meeting on Monday.

The panel has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, gone over millions of pages of documents and held nine public hearings as part of its year-plus investigation into what happened when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results and what led to that day.

The committee has spent more than a year making the case that Trump was squarely at the center of efforts to overturn the election and was ultimately responsible for the deadly riot.

On Monday, the lawmakers will vote on whether to recommend the Justice Department file criminal charges against him and others and present a summary of its findings.

