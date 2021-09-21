LIVE: Body found in Wyoming confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled homicide, FBI confirms

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

TAMPA (WFLA) – FBI Denver has announced the manner of death of Gabby Petito is a homicide. They also confirmed that the body found in Wyoming was, in fact, Petito.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

#UPDATE: Investigators from #FBIDenver, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Ofc, Teton County Search & Rescue, and Jackson Police Dept searched for evidence in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park & Bridger-Teton National Forest. pic.twitter.com/l3PfIRBAtB — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, is still a person of interest in his fiancé Gabby Petito’s disappearance, was reported missing to police on Friday, Sept. 17. According to police, his parents reported last seeing him last Tuesday, Sept. 14, in hiking gear. He has not been named as a suspect in the ongoing investigation. and law enforcement are looking for him.

“Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.

An attorney for Gabby Petito’s family released a brief statement to the media early Tuesday as her family awaited results from the autopsy.

“I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” lawyer Richard Stafford said, referring to Petito’s mom, dad, stepfather and stepmother. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

The FBI is seeking information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of Aug. 27-30, who may have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their van, the FBI said.

This is a developing story check back for updates.