Suspect Robert Singletary (GCPD)

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A manhunt is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting several people including a six-year-old girl and her parents, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive.

Photo courtesy of the White family

Authorities said one of the family members shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. The other shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment.

Authorities said a bullet also grazed a woman, but she was not injured. A fourth person was shot at but escaped injuries.

Family members tell Queen City News the six-year-old girl, identified as Kinsley White, was released from the hospital overnight and that the violent incident stemmed from a neighbor who was upset that a basketball rolled into his yard.

Kinsley White spoke with Queen City News following the shooting.

“He came out with a gun, he started shooting,” she said. “Hope my daddy is okay.”

Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting. He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

“I heard the pow, pow, pow, pow, and I thought it was fireworks,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, the mother of a shooting victim. “Then I heard the pow, pow, pow, and everybody started yelling, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house.”

QCN reported that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helicopter was searching the area in what is considered to be an ‘extensive search.’ Authorities were asking neighbors to stay indoors.

I want to say to the people of Gaston County – this sort of violence will not stand,” said Gaston County Police Department’s Chief, Stephen M. Zill.

Singletary is described as a 6-foot-2 man with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 223 pounds.

In December, Gastonia Police charged Singletary in the brutal assault of his 21-year-old girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer. They also said Singletary kept the victim inside his apartment and did not allow her to leave for over two hours. At that time, the man faced charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, kidnapping, and communicating threats. He was in the Gaston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

My number one priority as chief is to make sure each and every one of our citizens is safe,” Zill continued. “Every person in every part of our county deserves that same opportunity, and it is our priority to make that a reality.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

Gaston County Police is partnering with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on this case.