THE ASSOCIATED PRESS – Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota.

Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.

It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location.

U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.