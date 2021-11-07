Learn the true art of cut, coloring, and styling textured and curly hair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A two-day workshop will cover everything from hair type, product choice, proper blonding, mixing, saturation, color formulation, glossing/toning, pastel, and more. Participants will see all techniques demonstrated on a textured hair mannequin. Students will also receive a coloring kit along with textured hair mannequins to train on. A certificate of completion will be given to people who complete the course.

The workshop will be held at Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center Area at 6461 Westwood Boulevard in Orlando. It will be taught by Patricia Flournoy, a local from Augusta. She joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.

You can register, head here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/orlando-workshop-hands-on-cutting-and-blonding-dec-5th-6th-tickets-199512355827