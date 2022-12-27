Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”

Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday also accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak responded that “Russia needs to face the reality.”

Moscow insists its military gains and the 2014 annexation of the Crimea Peninsula cannot be ignored.

Ukraine has said that it won’t negotiate with Russia before the full withdrawal of its troops.