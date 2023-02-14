ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Though KFC just added a spin on their previously-popular Twister Wrap to their menus for a limited time, the fast food chain is preparing to remove some fan favorites from their lineup.

KFC says it’s simplifying its menu to make ordering easier and create a more efficient kitchen for the staff. According to an annual drive-thru study conducted by Intouch Insight released last fall, KFC had the fastest total drive-thru time, meaning customers spent the least amount of time between ordering and receiving their food compared to customers at other major chains like McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A.

The chicken chain also hopes the menu change will make room for new products, a spokesperson told Yahoo Finance last week. That could include the KFC Wraps they launched earlier this month, which are available nationwide for a limited time.

Regardless, here’s what KFC is kicking off the menu:

Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings

Popcorn Chicken

Nashville Hot Sauce

Strawberry Lemonade

Chocolate Chip Cookies

“We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense, and we rolled out new menu boards in November 2022,” said Brittany Wilson, director of KFC U.S. “Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023.”

While pot pies and tenders look set to remain a staple at KFC, many believe the removal of the popcorn chicken will also mean no more KFC Famous Bowls which consisted of popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and shredded cheese. Nexstar’s WTAJ reached out to KFC and asked if this would affect the bowls or if they had other plans — such as cutting up chicken fingers — but the company didn’t immediately respond.

Even though some favorites may soon disappear from your local KFC, the company said they are looking at some exciting new additions to the menu in 2023.

There was no definitive date for the change. Instead, the company only said the new menu is “currently being rolled out nationwide”

Since we’ve already burst your bubble — sorry — we should remind you that the new chicken wraps are only around for a limited time. You might want to enjoy them while you can.