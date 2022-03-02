WASHINGTON (AP) – A leading Democratic senator is calling out President Joe Biden to show “more urgency” to address gun violence by executive action, as the prospects of legislation on Capitol Hill to pass gun control reforms remain slim.

Senator Chris Murphy, who represented Newtown, Connecticut, when he was in the House at the time of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told gun control advocates and gun violence survivors Wednesday that President Biden needs to prioritize addressing so-called “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers and are often purchased without a background check.

Senator Murphy also said that President Biden needs to nominate a leader for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.