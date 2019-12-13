Kentucky police charge 5 Illinois woman in shoplifting plot

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky have charged 5 Illinois woman in a $25,000 shoplifting scheme they say stretches from Illinois to Georgia. News outlets report each woman is charged with offenses including engaging in organized crime.

Elizabethtown police say the women were arrested early Tuesday after two of them stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a local Kroger. Police say a security guard tried to stop the women, who then fled into an awaiting van that had a temporary Illinois license plate.

The van was stopped nearby and officers say it was filled with stolen merchandise.