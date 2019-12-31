Kansas officer resigns, faked story of expletive on his cup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke.”

Hornaday did not name the 23-year-old officer but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army.

The police chief also “applauded” McDonald’s for conducting its own investigation and for cooperating in the department’s.

Earlier Monday, the McDonald’s in Junction City disputed the allegations made by the officer, who had said he received the cup with the expletive written on it as he stopped there on his way to work.