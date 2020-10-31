Judge orders 11-year-old boy behind bars to await trial for allegedly killing 6-year-old neighbor

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio family court judge ruled Thursday that an 11-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his 6-year-old neighbor should be behind bars while awaiting trial.

Stark County Juvenile Judge David Nist made the ruling following an hourlong hearing.

“My concern is that there is a threat of harm to person or property,” the judge said, before ordering the boy handcuffed. He was then taken to the juvenile detention center.

Another hearing is scheduled for next month. The boy entered a plea of not true to the charge, which is the juvenile equivalent to a not guilty plea in adult court.

The 11-year-old is facing a charge of reckless homicide for shooting and killing King Pleasant in September. King was playing outside when he was shot near his family’s home.

King Pleasant

King’s mother and other family members pushed for the hearing, upset that the defendant was allowed to be home on supervised release.

“He is in the driveway next to our home and I don’t have my son,” Diamond Elder said, adding that she and her other children were living in a hotel because they did not feel safe being home.

Laura Mills, an attorney representing King’s family, says they were pleased with the judge’s ruling.

Officials say police are continuing to investigate and additional charges could be filed.