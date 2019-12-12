Judge blocks use of Pentagon funds for border wall

by: CNN Newsource

The border wall in South Texas sits atop a concrete levee. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

(CNN) – The Trump Administration’s plan to build a border wall just took a hit.

Tuesday a federal judge in Texas blocked the use of military construction funds for the project.

In September — Defense Secretary Mark Esper authorized diverting $3.6 billion to finance 11 wall projects on the southern border.

The Pentagon funds were in addition to the $1.3 billion allotted to the project by Congress.

President Trump declared a national emergency to access the extra cash.

That prompted a lawsuit claiming Trump overstepped his authority.

Tuesday’s ruling does not apply to counter-drug and treasury forfeiture funding that has been designated for constructing the wall.

