FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court has granted Josh Duggar’s request for a delay before his sentencing hearing.

In a text-only order submitted on the morning of March 24, the court confirmed that Duggar’s sentencing had been continued until May 25 at 9:30 a.m. The sentencing was most recently scheduled for April 5.

Josh Duggar, 34, a former reality TV star, was found guilty on a pair of child pornography charges in December 2021.

Sketch of Josh Duggar in federal court for his child pornography trial (Artist: John Kushmaul)

The defense has now requested and received four different extensions or delays since Duggar’s conviction.

On the same date of the most recent defense request, a final presentence investigation report and a sentencing recommendation were filed to the court.

In December 2021, Duggar was found unanimously guilty on two child pornography charges and is being held in Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.