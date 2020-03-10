Joe Biden engages in heated exchange with factory worker over claims about his position on guns

(CNN) – Michigan voters are already casting their ballots in the state’s primary.

But Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had an encounter with an unhappy voter.

The former Vice President was touring an automotive plant in Detroit when a worker confronted him about gun rights.

The exchange got heated, and Biden fired back about his second amendment stance.

“You are actively trying to end our second amendment right and take away our guns.”

“You’re full of shit. I did not. I support the second amendment,” said Biden.

“You and Beto say you’re going to take our guns…”

“I did not say that. That’s not true. I did not say that,” said Biden.

According to Biden’s campaign website, the former Vice President wants to ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require background checks for all gun sales and stop guns and bullets from being sold online.

