Jimmy Carter is the oldest living president in history
Jimmy Carter has a new title as of Thursday.
He's now the oldest living former U.S. president in history.
Carter is 94 years and 172 days old. One day older than former President George H.W. Bush when he died last November.
Carter was the 39th president, Georgia's 76th governor and is a Navy veteran.
Along with his newest feat, he was also the first U.S. president to be born in a hospital.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1924.
Carter is also the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize and a three time Grammy Award winner in the Best Spoken Word Album category for his audio books.
He's a champion for human rights, establishing 'The Carter Center' in 1982 to promote peace and public health worldwide.
