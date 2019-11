Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. (23) and Rui Hachimura (21) celebrate a score against Baylor during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(CNN) – The ultimate bro day is upon us!

Today is International Men’s Day!

This day is celebrated in over 80 countries, including the U.S., Jamaica, Norway, and Pakistan.

November 19th is not just about celebrating men around the globe.

According to the national day calendar– it’s also a good day to teach boys the values, character, and responsibilities of being a man.

Events usually include sports tournaments, health fairs and panel discussions on men’s issues.