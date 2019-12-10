Iowa man sentenced to 14 years for domain hijack plot

(CNN) – A judge has sentenced a Cedar Rapids man to 14 years in federal prison for having his cousin try to hijack an internet domain from another man at gunpoint.

The judge sentenced 27-year-old Rossi Lorathio Adams II following his April conviction on one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats and violence.

Adams owned a social media company and repeatedly tried but failed to buy the domain doitforstate.com from a Cedar Rapids man.

In 2017, Adams convinced his cousin to break into the domain owner’s house, where he tried to force him at gunpoint to transfer the domain to Adams. During a struggle, Hopkins and the domain owner were shot but both survived.

(Original Post 04/22/2019) – Linn County, Iowa (CNN) – An online business owner is facing 20 years in prison for trying to take an internet domain, at gunpoint.

Rossi Lorathio Adams, II was found guilty of hiring his cousin to break into the home of an Iowa man who owned “DoItForState.com”.

The cousin Sherman Hopkins, Jr. went to the man’s home to force him to transfer the domain, but the victim was able to get the gun.

The victim shot him and later called the police.

Now Hopkins was sentenced to 20 years in prison and is now he’s being held.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine.