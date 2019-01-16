Inspectors search R.Kelly's studio

Chicago, IL, (CNN) - Chicago inspectors arrived at R. Kelly's recording studio Wednesday.

A judge granted them access to the building last week, to investigate reports of people living there.

The warehouse is only zoned for commercial use. The R&B Singer has been ordered to pay about $170,000 in back rent and court fees by next week.

If he doesn't he will be evicted. Kelly has been under fire since a documentary aired called "Surviving R. Kelly" on Lifetime.