In Afghanistan, SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says US troop drawdown coming

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Senator Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump will announce a U.S. troop drawdown later this week.

Graham says the drawdown could begin before the end of the year. He says the president may lower troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current 12,000.

Still, Graham has opposed a full withdrawal of U.S. troops. Speaking in Kabul on Monday, he said America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has to be “condition based,” and that the Taliban must keep the promises they make during talks.

Recently-resumed peace negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban are again “paused” after an attack Friday outside Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.