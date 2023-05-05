GEORGIA/SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – With King Charles set to be officially crowned at his coronation on Saturday, the researchers at Gambling.com decided to gauge which states are the most interested in the new British Head Of State – by analyzing Google search volumes for the new King.

So the way this works is whichever state takes the top spot apparently loves the subject.

And whichever state takes the 50th spot apparently doesn’t care at all.

Georgia ranks 46th and South Carolina 26th.

In case you’re wondering who’s number one, the state of Vermont.

And Hawaii comes in dead last.

Take a look at the full list below:

If you are interested, here’s how you can watch the coronation in the United States.