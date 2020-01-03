House fire investigation points to double homicide, suicide

U.S. & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-police-tape_94187

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio police investigating the deaths of three people found after an explosion and house fire say the case appears to be a suicide and double homicide.

Columbus police say preliminary findings show 42-year-old Gary Morris died because of his own actions, and the deaths of his 2-year-old daughter and her mother are being investigated as homicides. A fire official told The Columbus Dispatch at least one of the three died from a cause other than the fire, but he wouldn’t say who or share details.

Neighbors reported a loud boom at the home Wednesday evening. Responding firefighters later found the bodies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story