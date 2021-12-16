Hostages from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

Workers ride out of the gate of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The religious group based in Ohio said that three more hostages were released on Sunday, while another 12 remain abducted in Haiti. The group provided no further details. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed.

That’s according both to the group itself and to Haitian police.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying that the 12 remaining hostages “are FREE!”

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16.

There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.