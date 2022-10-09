DENVER (KDVR) — A full moon will fill the sky on Sunday. The moon, which is called the Hunter’s Moon, is expected to be at its fullest around sunset.

The Farmer’s Almanac said the Hunter’s Moon coincides with winter planning and preparation.

“It is believed that this full moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps,” the Farmer’s Almanac said.

According to NASA, the term ‘Hunter’s Moon’ was first recorded in the Oxford English Dictionary in the early 1700s.

The October full moon has other names, as well. NASA explains the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, which began publishing Native American names for the full moons in the 1930s, reports the Algonquin tribes referred to the moon as the Travel Moon, the Dying Grass Moon, or the Sanguine or Blood Moon.

This is the last full moon before daylight saving time ends in November.