Happy 97th Birthday Betty White!
HOLLYWOOD, CA (WJBF) - Betty White is celebrating 97 years of life today!
While her career spans nearly eight decades, she's probably best known for her Emmy winning award role as "Rose" on "The Golden Girls."
White holds the Guinness world record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.
The actress has won 5 Primetime Emmy Awards and one Grammy.
Despite her long-running success in entertainment she says she wants to be remembered for work with animals and animal-related charities.

