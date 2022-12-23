WASHINGTON (AP) – As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media’s role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers.

The National Crime Prevention Council sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The group known for ads featuring McGruff the Crime Dog is calling for an investigation into fake, fentanyl-laced pills sold on the popular teen platform Snapchat.

The company says it has been working to address the national crisis in recent years will continue to do everything it can.