Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge

FILE-In this June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs “Sugar” at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night Jan. 2, 2020, and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas, according to court records. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) – Police in Miami have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge and he’s being held on an arrest warrant on similar charges out of Texas.

Jail officials in Miami say he’s expected to appear before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby’s real name is Jonathan Kirk and he’s best known for his single, “Suge.”

He was handcuffed and cited in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, last week on charges of marijuana possession and resisting a law enforcement officer. A lawyer for Kirk wasn’t listed on jail records.